Report: Duane Brown, Texans Haven't Talked Contract Since Start of Training Camp

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

It doesn't appear as though Duane Brown will end his holdout any time soon.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Houston Texans have not had talks with their projected starting left tackle since his holdout began.

Brown, who is under contract through the 2018 season, has not shown up at the Texans' practice facility since the start of training camp.

While Brown may be hoping for a new deal, Texans general manager Rick Smith doesn't appear ready to give it to him.

"There is no contract dispute," Smith said in July, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. "Duane is under contract for two more years. That's our position."

The lack of negotiations only makes any change in the situation less likely.

With that said, the Texans' offensive struggles in Week 1 showed the importance of Brown. Houston quarterbacks were sacked 10 times in a 29-7 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who also recorded 13 QB hits.

The 32-year-old Virginia Tech product has gone to three Pro Bowls and started every game he's ever played in the NFL, which indicates he would represent a significant upgrade for the Texans.

Brown has said he is "definitely playing football this year," per Aaron Wilson of the Chronicle, but it doesn't appear as though he will do so soon.