How NFL Teams, Players Observed National Anthem on 16th Anniversary of 9/11

Members of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints stood during "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Monday night, opting against partaking in the national anthem protests that have occurred throughout the NFL.

Monday's game coincided with the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Hobie Artigue of Fox 9 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, provided a look inside U.S. Bank Stadium during the anthem:

Daniel Rodriguez sang the anthem. Rodriguez was an officer in the New York City Police Department and a first responder at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

At Sports Authority Field, Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders waved an American flag as he ran out prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers:

The Denver Post's Noelle Phillips showed the stadium during a moment of silence for victims of Sept. 11 and Hurricanes Harvey and Irma:

In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks, then-NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue postponed that weekend's games.

"There was some feeling that carrying on was what was called for," Tagliabue said in an interview with Michael Silver for Yahoo Sports in 2011. "But in my mind you couldn't continue with business as usual, because this was not business as usual. This was a cosmic, unprecedented event, and playing football games that weekend was not appropriate."