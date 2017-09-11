Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ownership Donates $1M for Hurricane Irma Relief

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Glazer family, which owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the majority of Manchester United, have donated $1 million to the Red Cross for Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

The hurricane swept through Florida over the weekend, causing power outages and destruction across the state, with areas like the Florida Keys being most devastated.

According to Catherine E. Shoichet and Alanne Orjoux of CNN.com, "The Tampa Bay area feared a direct hit from a major hurricane, but ended up getting more of a sideways swipe from a weakened Irma."

The Glazers joined a number of other figures from the sporting world looking to raise money for Hurricane Irma relief. Former NBA star Tim Duncan, for instance, began a YouCaring fundraising effort with a $250,000 contribution for relief efforts in the Virgin Islands, and at the time of publication had raised nearly $1.3 million.

"I'm blown away by it," Duncan said of the response to his fundraiser, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com. "In this day and age, it's a little easier to reach a lot of people, and people have come out from everywhere. I've looked down the list of donors, and I've recognized some names. I've gotten support from the Spurs, H-E-B and the food bank—all across the board. It's just been an amazing response."

A number of other colleges and professional teams have lent a hand to teams and fans from Florida during the storm as well. The Atlanta Braves, for instance, donated 18,562 free tickets to Florida evacuees during their four-game series against the Miami Marlins over the weekend, per Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.