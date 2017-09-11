    Big Show to Undergo Surgery for Hip Injury Following Match vs. Braun Strowman

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2017

    WWE ring announcer Mike Rome announced on WWE's official Twitter account The Big Show suffered a hip injury during last week's match against Braun Strowman that will require surgery:

    After beating The Big Show, Strowman threw him into the cage. The section of the cage gave way, and the former world champion fell toward the outside.  

    Although The Big Show appeared to land back-first when he went through the cage, he could've tweaked the hip earlier in the match. For instance, he landed flush on his right hip when he delivered an elbow drop from the top rope.

    There's no reason to question the legitimacy of The Big Show's injury, but it could provide he and WWE a reason to write him off WWE programming indefinitely.

    In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, The Big Show said he didn't plan on wrestling beyond the day his contract expires in February.

    "No last matches, no fanfare, just ride off into the sunset and disappear," he said. "That's more my style. I'll find something else to do that is inspiring—and let these new kids take the business and the reins and let them build the future. I wish them all luck. Everything changes. We've got a great group of talent that deserves the spotlight."

    The Big Show added he'd consider continuing to work with WWE "in some sort of ambassador capacity."

    Should his match with Strowman prove to be his final one in WWE, he will have left with a bang. Not only did he help deliver an entertaining match and help provide a moment that will be replayed for years, but he also helped establish Strowman as the pre-eminent giant in WWE.

