Premier League Week 5 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

The London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal headlines Week 5 of the Premier League season, with the former looking to heap pressure on the latter at the start of the campaign.

While Arsenal rediscovered some form against Bournemouth last time out in a 3-0 win, they've been poor in both of their away games so far this term. Chelsea, who have found their swagger after an opening-day loss to Burnley, tend to relish these meetings at Stamford Bridge too.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Manchester United host Everton, with Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku going up against their former clubs. Manchester City travel to Watford on Saturday in what should be another fascinating game.

Here are the Week 5 clashes, a pick for each and a closer look at the two standout fixtures in English football's top flight this weekend.

Friday, September 15

8 p.m.—Bournemouth vs. Brighton (1-1)

Saturday, September 16

12:30 p.m.—Crystal Palace vs. Southampton (1-2)

3 p.m.—West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham United (1-0)

3 p.m.—Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City (1-3)

3 p.m.—Liverpool vs. Burnley (2-0)

3 p.m.—Newcastle United vs. Stoke City (1-1)

3 p.m.—Watford vs. Manchester City (1-2)

5:30 p.m.—Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City (2-0)

Sunday, September 17

1:30 p.m.—Chelsea vs. Arsenal (2-1)

4 p.m.—Manchester United vs. Everton (2-0)

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Talk of a crisis for the Blues seems a long time ago now, as Antonio Conte's team have slipped into an ominous groove in recent weeks

A hard-earned 2-1 win at Leicester was another emphatic sign that the Premier League champions are back to their best, and having already put Tottenham to the sword this season, there'll be confident they can do something similar against the Gunners here.

Hope springs eternal when your team has a striker in form, too. In Alvaro Morata, the Blues have exactly that; per journalist Paul Brown, he's had an excellent start to life at the Bridge:

The Spaniard is exactly the type of forward who will cause this Arsenal defence problems, as they were ruthlessly exposed by the dynamism, power and pace of Liverpool in their last away game.

Indeed, for Gunners boss Arsene Wenger this fixture is the perfect chance to show the team have worked on the obvious frailties that hindered them against the Reds. If Arsenal are going to have any chance of taking a positive result here, organisation and concentration must underpin their neat attacking play.

Per commentator Ian Darke, while they beat Bournemouth last time out, this game will offer a clearer indication of where Arsenal are:

Based on their performances away from home as of late it's tough to see the Gunners digging out a win at Chelsea.

Not only have they been brittle and passive in their defensive work, Chelsea have found their flow in recent weeks and will approach this one with confidence. The Blues will get one over on their neighbours yet again.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Everton

Rooney returns to Old Trafford for the first time since his transfer to Everton this summer, and the Toffees will need him to be at his best if the visitors are to tame Jose Mourinho's side.

Ronald Koeman's men were comprehensively beaten in their last outing, as Tottenham Hotspur coasted to a 3-0 win at Goodison Park. Matt Cheetham of Sky Sports summed up the issues the Toffees are having in their pursuit of fluidity:

With that in mind, a trip to United is probably the last thing the Merseyside club need, as they will come face-to-face with their red-hot former striker Lukaku.

Since arriving at the Red Devils the burly Belgian has led the line brilliantly for his new team, netting four times in as many Premier League matches. The power, pace and clinical finishing Lukaku has shown has been sorely missed by Everton.

As noted by Squawka Football after Lukaku's goal against Stoke City on Saturday, he's a remarkable goalscorer:

United were not at their best against the Potters, dropping their first points of the 2017-18 Premier League season. Mourinho will be demanding a response from his players in front of their own supporters against potentially testing opposition.

Everton have it in them to spring a surprise here, though it's unclear as to whether they have the quality needed to trouble the United defence. The Red Devils will eventually battle to a crucial victory.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Everton