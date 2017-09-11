4-Star PG James Akinjo Commits to UConn over UVA, Indiana and More

Credit: 247Sports

James Akinjo committed to the Connecticut Huskies, ESPN.com's Paul Biancardi reported Monday.

Akinjo is the No. 18 point guard and No. 105 overall in the 2018 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. The 4-star recruit is also the 11th-best player in the state of California.

Rivals' Corey Evans sees Akinjo as a big addition to the Huskies:

Akinjo is the first commitment UConn has received for 2018. The Richmond, California, native told Scout's Josh Gershon the school began recruiting him early, which made a big impression.

"It was very important to me," Akinjo said. "It showed how much they care about me and the way I play. I love [UConn head coach Kevin Ollie's] honesty and how he keeps it real with me. I like how he runs practice and the program in general."

While playing for the Oakland Soldiers as part of Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League, Akinjo has put his offensive skill set on display. He has averaged 13.1 points and 5.1 assists in 23 games for the Soldiers, according to D1 Circuit. He has also shot 35.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Jalen Adams, last year's leading scorer, is entering his junior season for the Huskies. Should Adams have a big 2017-18 campaign and test the NBA waters, Akinjo would give Connecticut a ready-made replacement in the backcourt.