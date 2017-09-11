D.J. Foster Reportedly Signs Cardinals Contract After David Johnson's Injury

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly sign running back D.J. Foster in the wake of David Johnson's wrist injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the news Monday, noting the Cardinals will sign Foster off the New England Patriots practice squad.

This comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported surgery was possible for Johnson and he was meeting with wrist specialists. According to Rapoport, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said the initial diagnosis on Johnson paralleled T.J. Logan's, who was ruled out 12 weeks with his own wrist setback.

Kevin Duffy of MassLive noted Foster was nearly a Cardinal in the recent past considering he chose between the Patriots, Cardinals and Houston Texans when he was an undrafted free agent.

Chris Trapasso of the Buffalo News praised Arizona's newest addition:

Foster spent some time on New England's active roster last season and appeared in three games, tallying seven carries for 24 yards.

The Arizona State product is familiar with Arizona from his college days and turned heads as a receiving threat with the Sun Devils. He tallied more than 500 receiving yards in each of his four collegiate seasons while also amassing as many as 1,081 yards on the ground in his junior year.

While it is unrealistic to expect Foster to replicate the impact Johnson has on a weekly basis as one of the best running backs in the league, he provides backfield depth alongside Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington for Arizona moving forward until Johnson is able to return.