    Andrew Luck out for Week 2 vs. Cardinals with Shoulder Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2017

    Sep 18, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    It remains unclear when Andrew Luck will return to the field for the Indianapolis Colts, and it won't be this week. 

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the quarterback has been ruled out for Week 2 with his shoulder injury and "doesn't sound close to playing anytime soon."

    Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Sunday Luck could miss "several more weeks" as he attempts to strengthen his shoulder.

    The Colts are set to face the Arizona Cardinals in their home opener next Sunday.

    Luck underwent surgery in the offseason to repair a torn labrum that he first injured in 2015. He missed all of training camp, although the Colts removed him from the physically unable to perform list prior to the start of the season.

    Considering he would have been ineligible for the first six weeks of the year on the PUP list, the move indicated his return could be imminent. However, it appears the organization will remain cautious with the face of the franchise.

    Indianapolis struggled mightily without Luck at the helm in Week 1, losing 46-9 to the Los Angeles Rams. Starting quarterback Scott Tolzien finished 9-of-18 for 128 yards and two interceptions, both returned for a touchdown.

    While the recently acquired Jacoby Brissett performed better (2-of-3 for 51 yards while leading the only touchdown drive), he is still unfamiliar with the offense after coming over from the New England Patriots just over a week before the start of the season.

    Jason Spells of WTHR provided an update on the coach's plans at quarterback:

    Although the Colts want to think about the future with a player of Luck's ability, the team will likely continue to have problems until he returns to the field.

