Premier League Table: 2017 Standings, Week 5 Fixtures After Week 4 Results

West Ham United claimed their first points of the 2017-18 Premier League season as they downed Huddersfield Town 2-0 at the London Stadium on Monday to climb off the bottom of the table.

After being frustrated in the opening 45 minutes despite numerous opportunities, the Hammers finally found the net twice in five minutes, Pedro Obiang scoring in the 73rd minute before Andre Ayew doubled the hosts' lead.

It was the first goals newly promoted Huddersfield had conceded in the English top flight this season, and they remained in sixth place on seven points as a result of the defeat.

With Week 4 having been completed, Crystal Palace are now bottom of the table along with Bournemouth, both having failed to pick up a point from the first four matches.

Meanwhile, despite losing their perfect record after a 2-2 draw with Stoke City, Manchester United remain top of the league on 10 points, ahead of second-placed Manchester City only because of their superior goal difference.

Here is the full fixture list for Week 5:

Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Newcastle United vs. Stoke City

Watford vs. Manchester City

West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Everton

The standout result from Week 4's action was Manchester City's 5-0 thrashing of Liverpool, which saw Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane both net doubles after Sergio Aguero's opener.

It was an impressive statement of intent from the Sky Blues, especially against a side usually so resilient against fellow title contenders, per AFP's Tom Williams:

Watford face the unenviable task of taking on Pep Guardiola's side next in the Premier League, although the Hornets will be buoyed by their 2-0 win over Southampton at the weekend.

Sunday's clashes in Week 5 are the highlights of the schedule. Chelsea take on Arsenal before Manchester United host Everton.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from dropping points against Stoke.

The Potters were the first side to net against United in 2017-18—Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring either side of goals from Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku—and the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst found fault with manager Jose Mourinho's tactics:

The Toffees have endured a very tough start to the new campaign. They lost 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday following a defeat to Chelsea and draw with City and will be eager to take at least a point from Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could almost completely erase the memory of a poor start to the season if they can beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge having returned to winning ways in Week 4 with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

The defending Premier League champions look in sharp form, though, having followed an opening-weekend defeat to Burnley with victories over Spurs, Everton and Leicester.