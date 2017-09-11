La Liga Results 2017: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 3 Match

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Las Palmas defeated Malaga 3-1 on their travels in La Liga on Monday, as they collected their first points of the season.

Jonathan Viera found the back of the net on the stroke of half-time for the visitors, but Diego Gonzalez headed the equaliser for the hosts.

Jonathan Calleri made it 2-1 for Las Palmas after 71 minutes, and it was left to Loic Remy to wrap up the points in the final moments.

Here are the latest standings from Spain's top division:

La Liga Table (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 9 (+9)

2. Real Sociedad 9 (+6)

3. Sevilla 7 (+4)

4. Athletic Bilbao 7 (+3)

5. Leganes 6 (+1)

6. Atletico Madrid 5 (+4)

7. Real Madrid 5 (+3)

8. Levante 5 (+1)

9. Valencia 5 (+1)

10. Getafe 4 (0)

11. Girona 4 (-1)

12. Celta Vigo 3 (-1)

13. Villarreal 3 (-2)

14. Las Palmas 3 (-3)

15. Real Betis 3 (-3)

16. Eibar 3 (-3)

17. Deportivo La Coruna 1 (-5)

18. Espanyol 1 (-6)

19. Malaga 0 (-4)

20. Alaves 0 (-4)

For the full La Liga table, visit BBC Sport.

Recap

The bottom half of the table was well-represented on Monday night, as Malaga and Las Palmas fought a hotly contested battle at La Rosaleda Stadium.

Borja Baston almost gave Malaga the lead in the opening stages, but it was Las Palmas who turned the screw through the first half.

Viera was the hero of the hour for Las Palmas shortly before the half-time interval, tucking away an assist from Alen Halilovic.

Malaga immediately responded after appearing more motivated after the break, and it was 1-1 after just three minutes of the second half.

Recio ran a set piece for the hosts, and it was left to Gonzalez to nod home, to the delight of the Malaga faithful.

Calleri turned the game on its head with 21 minutes remaining, finding the top corner after excellent work on the ball.

At 2-1, Malaga were forced to come out once again, but they had left too much to do in order to claim a point.

In the dying embers of the game, Remy put the result beyond doubt, firing the ball away to give Las Palmas their first win of the La Liga campaign.