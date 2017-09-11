Juventus Transfer News: Paulo Dybala Talks Barcelona Link Amid Latest Rumours

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Paulo Dybala has insisted he is "happy at Juventus" amid rumours linking him to Barcelona but conceded he does not know what will happen in the future.

Juventus face Barca in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, and Dybala commented on his admiration for fellow Argentinian Lionel Messi ahead of the clash, as well as his links to the Blaugrana, per Football Italia:

"Luckily enough I have the opportunity to play with Messi for Argentina, and it is a great pleasure for me to learn from him as a teammate. I don't know what could happen in the future, I'm happy at Juventus, I feel at ease and this year I've made the decision to wear a shirt which means a lot in the history of the club [number 10]. I don't know what will happen in the future.

"Did Barcelona want me this summer? I don't know, no-one said anything to me. The club never came to me to say there was an offer on the table. As long as the club and the President [Andrea Agnelli] want me at Juve, then that’s where I’ll be."



Per Corriere dello Sport (via The Sun's Sam Morgan), Dybala, 23, was approached several times by Barca over the summer and was spied as a potential Neymar replacement.

An official bid never materialised, though, for the young Argentina international, who netted 11 goals and provided seven assists in Serie A last term—he already has five goals in three Italian top-flight games in 2017-18—per WhoScored.com.

Dybala also netted twice against Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2016-17, and he boasts many of the attacking qualities that would make him a decent replacement for Brazilian Neymar after his £200 million summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the former Palermo star has a contract with the Old Lady to 2022, and it would take an astronomical fee for Barcelona to tempt Juve into selling Dybala even if he wanted to leave the Italian club.