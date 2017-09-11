David Johnson Reportedly Could Need Surgery on Wrist Injury

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson could potentially require surgery on his injured wrist.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported there is a lack of consensus between different doctors but the fantasy star could miss some time. Schefter added there could be a decision in the next 24-48 hours about the next course of action.

Per Chris Mortenson of ESPN, the injury could cost him anywhere from two to four weeks or three to four months, via Schefter.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Johnson is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve and could at least miss "an extended period of time."

The injury was originally diagnosed as a sprained wrist with no break, per Rapoport, but apparently Monday's MRI results were not favorable, with head coach Bruce Arians telling reporters Monday that Johnson's initial outlook is the same as running back T.J. Logan's, who is out 12 weeks with his own wrist injury.

Johnson was injured in the third quarter of his Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions at the end of a 24-yard reception. He returned on the next drive but fumbled on his next carry and missed the remainder of what became a 35-23 loss.

The 2015 third-round pick was a breakout star for the Cardinals last season, earning first-team All-Pro honors after finishing with an NFL best 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns. Although a knee injury limited him in the offseason, he returned to full strength and was expected to do more of the same in 2017.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals, fans and anyone who drafted him in the first round of their fantasy leagues could see the worst-case scenario after Week 1.

Kerwynn Williams replaced Johnson on the field Sunday and should get an extended role with Johnson out, while Andre Ellington could also earn extra playing time.