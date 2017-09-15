    Jacoby Brissett Reportedly Named Colts Starting QB for Week 2 vs. Cardinals

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    With Andrew Luck still dealing with a shoulder injury, the Indianapolis Colts reportedly will turn to Jacoby Brissett as their Week 2 starter against the Arizona Cardinals.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the team would be making a change this week against the Cardinals' vaunted secondary. 

    The second-year player replaces Scott Tolzien, who was miserable in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. He finished 9-of-18 for 128 yards and no touchdowns, also throwing two interceptions that were returned for scores in what became a 46-9 loss.

    Damien Woody of ESPN summed up the effort:

    The 30-year-old is now 0-3-1 as a starter with two touchdowns and nine interceptions in his career.

    Brissett fared much better in his brief playing time against the Rams, with his first pass going for 50 yards to Donte Moncrief. He finished 2-of-3 for 51 yards while leading the only touchdown drive of the game.

    The 2016 third-round pick posted an 83.9 quarterback rating in three games with the New England Patriots as a rookie last season and provided a threat as a runner.

    He was traded to the Colts just eight days before the regular season for receiver Phillip Dorsett. Although he is still likely unfamiliar with the system, Brissett is clearly Indianapolis' best option as the squad attempts to tread water until Luck returns.

    With several issues all over the field, however, the upcoming game won't be an easy one regardless of who is under center.

    Related

      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Every NFL Team's Early Draft Needs

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Players Have Tested Positive for HGH

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Elliott Suspension Block Appeal Officially Filed by NFL

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kap Named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 1

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report