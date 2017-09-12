Winners and Losers of New York Giants' Week 1 Performance

0 of 8

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

After months of waiting for the New York Giants to reappear in an actual football game that counted, New York proceeded to lay a big fat goose egg in front of a nationally televised audience tuned in to watch Big Blue try to topple the Dallas Cowboys.

The biggest culprit for the Giants 19-3 loss was their offense, which couldn’t get going in any one facet of the game, as head coach Ben McAdoo said after the game.

What the heck happened?

“We didn’t convert on third downs very well in the first half,” quarterback Eli Manning said after the game.

“It was third and longs, four’s and five’s and we couldn’t convert on those, and it hurt us. It was good to stay on the field in the second half. We got a few drives going, but we just couldn’t finish them. We just didn’t play well enough, all around to win that game.”

Sound familiar Giants fans? It should because that was pretty much the same song and dance member of the offense offered last year week after week as the unit struggled to crack 20 points, something by the way, it hasn’t done in its last seven games, including playoffs.

As McAdoo said, there are 15 games left to go and a lot of opportunity to improve. So, before we flush this rather ugly loss down the toilet, let’s take one last quick look at the winners and losers from Week 1.