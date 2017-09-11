WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 11

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 11September 11, 2017
Monday's WWE Raw veered away from tradition, blurring the line between babyface and heel.
Early in his match against Jason Jordan, Roman Reigns' arrogance wafted off him. He went from smirking to shaking hands by the end of the bout, though.
Goldust took on Bray Wyatt in a heel-versus-heel matchup. The Miz and Maryse announced they were having a baby, making it hard to root against the villains.
As for Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, those two beasts aren't heels and babyfaces but instead monstrous beings that exist beyond the normal boundaries for WWE characters.
This isn't a sustainable approach, but it worked here. Never mind that Monday Night Football likely pulled viewers away, Raw thrived at several points.
At the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, John Cena and Reigns tore at each other verbally once more. Strowman looked like a star. And The Miz slapped around Enzo Amore with a mic in hand. The show engaged often, pushing toward the No Mercy pay-per-view emphatically.
Read on for a full breakdown of the latest Raw from Reigns and Jordan's clash to the eight-man tag team contest that closed out the night.
Roman Reigns vs. Jason Jordan
- "It's a proving ground here on Monday Night Raw."—Michael Cole.
- Jordan counters the Superman Punch with a crossface.
- Jordan hits a beautiful standing dropkick.
- "Put the rocket on that kid."—Booker T.
Before the show kicked off, WWE requested a moment of silence from the crowd in honor of 9/11.
Reigns laughed off Jason Jordan early on. The Big Dog took it to his foe, slugging him with big strikes.
Jordan battled back, flustering Reigns with his mat-wrestling skills.
As the match went on, Reigns grew frustrated he wasn't able to put away the rising star. Jordan nearly forced Reigns to tap out. The Big Dog, though, floored his opponent with a string of signature moves that concluded with a spear.
Reigns then shook Jordan's hand afterward.
Result
Reigns wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
Reigns and Jordan delivered. What an excellent bout.
It's always energizing when Raw starts with in-ring action rather than a lengthy talking segment. It sure helps when it's a match as fresh as Reigns vs. Jordan.
Reigns is moving closer and closer to his ideal persona. He was a snarling, dismissive predator here, and it clicked. But his post-match handshake was a straight-up babyface move, reminding us that WWE is still unclear just who Reigns is.
Despite his two losses, Jordan has upped his stock against Cena and Reigns. He's looked tremendous, and an intriguing story of him proving he belongs with the big dogs is well underway.
John Cena Confronts Roman Reigns
- "Maybe just keep it to one sentence."—Cena.
- "I've had more great matches in two years than you have in your entire career."—Reigns.
- "You guys can't pin this on me. Roman is burying himself."—Cena.
- "I'm selling the tickets that you haven't sold in five years."—Reigns.
- "Consider me like a drug test, homes. You ain't getting past me."—Cena.
Cena tossed Reigns a microphone before pointing out how Jordan nearly beat him.
They insulted each other in a tense showdown. Cena said that Reigns has failed to be a top guy. Reigns claimed he has surpassed Cena, that he has spearheaded WWE's success.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
After getting blasted by Cena in their first two encounters, Reigns finally won a round. He was more comfortable here, came off smugger and made strong points.
The animosity between these two has felt real throughout.
These exchanges have been entertaining and have created big buzz, but the rivalry needs more variety. A feud can't subsist on breaking the fourth wall alone.
Sasha Banks vs. Emma
- Emma hip-tosses Banks into the turnbuckles.
Alexa Bliss sat in on commentary as she watched two of her No Mercy opponents go at it.
Sasha Banks and Emma knocked each other around briefly before Nia Jax arrived to sit alongside Bliss at the announce desk. Emma dished out a ground-and-pound offense. Banks responded with a flurry.
The Boss finished things off relatively quickly with the Bank Statement.
Result
Banks wins via submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
The bout had minimal time to work with and had low energy at a few points. Emma and Banks have good chemistry, and it would be great to see them clash for an extended bout down the road.
Neither Bliss nor Jax added much on commentary. WWE would have been better served with just choosing one of them or having them brawl at the desk.
This basically served as a reminder that this Raw Women's Championship match exists, while not doing much of anything to advance its narrative.
Brock Lesnar Collides with Braun Strowman
- "Are you badder than the baddest dude on the planet?"—Heyman.
- "Are you ready to cross the border from the safety of sports entertainment to the hostile ground that is Suplex City?"—Heyman.
- Strowman shakes off a German suplex.
Paul Heyman accompanied Brock Lesnar to the ring, where the advocate said Lesnar vs. Strowman sold itself. He recalled the rivalry between Strowman and his client.
Heyman wondered if Strowman was ready to take the Universal Championship from Lesnar's hands.
The Monster Among Men stormed in and battered Lesnar. Strowman overpowered the universal champ.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
A sermon from Heyman set up Strowman vs. Lesnar as a major proving ground for the challenger. He played up Strowman's size and strength while still painting his client as an unstoppable force.
Heyman helped make the stakes and dynamic of this match clear.
Strowman's winning a brawl with Lesnar is a newsworthy surprise. WWE isn't joking around with this push. Win or lose against Lesnar, WWE has put The Monster Among Men in rare territory.
Goldust vs. Bray Wyatt
- "Your paint is your weapon to protect you from the truth."—Wyatt.
- "It's about the body count, about how many souls he can collect."—Wyatt.
- Goldust hits a senton off the apron.
- Wyatt flings Goldust into the ring post.
- "He's just a man, you idiot."—Wyatt.
Bray Wyatt appeared on the big screen to warn Goldust before entering.
Goldust held his own against an aggressive Wyatt at first. The Eater of Worlds, though, made quick work of the veteran, finishing him off with Sister Abigail.
After the bell, Wyatt wiped the paint from Goldust's face. Finn Balor darted in to chase Wyatt away soon after.
Result
Wyatt wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
An odd, creative pairing made sense as it allowed Wyatt to emphasize his issues with Balor's alter ego and face paint.
The match was OK, but more people will be talking about its aftermath. Wyatt going after Goldust's face paint was a striking image and something we haven't seen enough from him of late.
This rivalry continues to become more focused, building on a simple, effective narrative base.
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
- "This is what Monday Night Raw is all about!"—Cole.
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins provided guest commentary for the action. At least that was the plan.
The match never got underway as Cesaro and Sheamus brawled with the Raw tag champs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows joined the fray. Referees tried to restore order.
Backstage, general manager Kurt Angle agreed to let Ambrose and Rollins face the heels later in the night if they could find two more partners.
Result
The match never begins.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C
Analysis
This would have been more of a powerful moment had the rivalry between these teams been more intense beforehand. This wasn't the violent climax of something that's been building for months. It was an unearned ending.
Still, WWE was smart to cram a good amount of action and animosity into such a small space.
Elias vs. Kalisto
- "Turns out the best to do here is pack your bags and leave."—Elias.
- Elias yanks Kalisto by the arm to slam him into the ring apron.
- Elias stuns Kalisto with a thunderous powerbomb.
Elias sang about how much Anaheim sucks. Kalisto's arrival cut him off.
Early on, Kalisto's high-flying offense floored The Drifter.
Elias, though, was able to take control. He battered the luchador with a methodical offense. The guitar-playing grappler landed Drift Away to secure the victory.
Result
Elias wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
Elias and Kalisto put on a surprisingly good, competitive match. This is the best Elias has looked thus far.
He's going to need a feud with more spark and star power if he's going to start climbing the ladder, however. Elias vs. Kalisto feels like a feud born from WWE's throwing leftover pieces together.
John Cena vs. Braun Strowman
- Strowman hits a running dropkick.
- "This is your hero!"—Strowman.
- Strowman counters the Five-Knuckle Shuffle with a spinebuster.
- "Match contracts with Braun Strowman should come with a free epitaph."—Corey Graves.
- Strowman mocks Cena's "you can't see me" gesture.
Cena approached Strowman warily.
The Monster Among Men clobbered him. Strowman squashed each of Cena's flurries.
The announcers marveled at how much Strowman dominated Cena.
An Attitude Adjustment wasn't enough to give Cena the edge. Strowman overpowered his foe. Ignoring the rules, Strowman powerslammed Cena onto the ring steps.
Result
Cena wins via disqualification.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A-
Analysis
What an exhibition of Strowman's power and destructive nature. WWE protected Cena to a point with the DQ ending, but this was all about spotlighting The Monster Among Men, giving him major momentum ahead of No Mercy.
WWE is making it clear how special it believes Strowman is. This kind of dedicated backing is allowing him to spread his massive wings.
The action could have kicked into a higher gear at times. But it was still plenty engaging for a TV bout. It makes little sense, though, that the ref allowed Strowman to smash Cena against the steps outside but ended the match when he did the same thing in the ring.
The Miz vs. Enzo Amore
- "Unlike Kurt Angle, I will be there for our child from day one."—The Miz.
- "No one on the Monday Night Raw roster can stand you."—The Miz.
- "You're nothing more than a con artist with a couple of catchphrases."—The Miz.
- "You ain't nothing but a paper champion."—Amore.
- "The question you need to be asking that little baby is 'Who's your daddy?'"—Amore.
The Miz and Maryse announced they were having a baby. Enzo Amore interrupted The Miz's message for his wife about fatherhood.
The Miz then went in hard on Amore, calling him out for being disliked in the locker room.
Amore said that he was original and true to himself. He promised to win the Cruiserweight Championship at No Mercy. He challenged The Miz to a bout, which the intercontinental champ welcomed.
In the ring, Amore evaded The Miz, only to grab a mic and continue to trash-talk.
The Miz delivered his own midmatch promo before The Miztourage pounced on Amore. The heels left Amore lying.
Result
Amore wins via disqualification.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
The Miz killed it here. He turned what could have been a throwaway segment into a memorable moment that will leave fans talking.
Amore handled himself relatively well against The A-Lister on the mic. As for the match itself, it was a goofy, gimmicky contest that seemed like a means to circumvent Amore actually wrestling.
You can only cover up his holes for so long.
8-Man Tag Team Match
- Jeff dives out of the ring onto both Sheamus and Cesaro.
- Ambrose kicks his way out of the Magic Killer.
Ambrose, Rollins and The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro, Sheamus, Anderson and Gallows
Ambrose and Rollins tried to recruit some backstage employees as well as Dean Malenko and Jamie Noble before asking The Hardy Boyz to join them.
Matt and Jeff Hardy frustrated Sheamus and Cesaro to kick things off. The heels, though, began to beat up on Ambrose. After The Lunatic Fringe took a glut of punishment, Rollins led a furious comeback.
As The Hardy Boyz held of Cesaro and Sheamus, the tag champs ganged up on Anderson for the win.
Result
Ambrose, Rollins and The Hardy Boyz win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
The Hardy Boyz's joining forces with the champs wasn't the least bit surprising. There haven't been any other teams beyond these four featured in the division recently.
This was an average match, one that didn't belong in this main event slot. It continued a trend of WWE putting the bigger matches on early and ending underwhelmingly.
Anderson and Gallows have minimal momentum and don't feel like threats to the titleholders. This night did nothing to shift that perception.