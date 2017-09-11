WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 11

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's WWE Raw veered away from tradition, blurring the line between babyface and heel.

Early in his match against Jason Jordan, Roman Reigns' arrogance wafted off him. He went from smirking to shaking hands by the end of the bout, though.

Goldust took on Bray Wyatt in a heel-versus-heel matchup. The Miz and Maryse announced they were having a baby, making it hard to root against the villains.

As for Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, those two beasts aren't heels and babyfaces but instead monstrous beings that exist beyond the normal boundaries for WWE characters.

This isn't a sustainable approach, but it worked here. Never mind that Monday Night Football likely pulled viewers away, Raw thrived at several points.

At the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, John Cena and Reigns tore at each other verbally once more. Strowman looked like a star. And The Miz slapped around Enzo Amore with a mic in hand. The show engaged often, pushing toward the No Mercy pay-per-view emphatically.

Read on for a full breakdown of the latest Raw from Reigns and Jordan's clash to the eight-man tag team contest that closed out the night.