Tom Brady Doesn't Pay Much Attention to Colin Kaepernick, Anthem Protests

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said doesn't pay attention to Colin Kaepernick's ongoing free agency or the controversy surrounding national anthem protests during an appearance Monday on WEEI's Kirk & Callahan.

“Not much," Brady said. "Not much. Not this time of year. My attention goes in a lot of places, so not much. I don’t know Colin very well at all. I’ve never really had a conversation with him.”

Brady added he did not have any comment on Patriots players' standing for the national anthem.

"I don't really pay attention to that," Brady said. "Probably a lot of things for me to think about at that time. I haven't thought about that much."

Kaepernick remains unsigned after kneeling or sitting for the anthem during the 2016 season while playing with the San Francisco 49ers. His anthem protest remains arguably the main reason he's unsigned despite posting 16 touchdowns against four interceptions for a bad 49ers team.

Brady previously addressed the issue in an interview with Luke O'Neil of Esquire last September:

"I always choose to stand and reflect, at a moment like that, on the blessings that I've had. That's how I choose to express how I feel toward the people that have sacrificed for us. I think we live in a wonderful country. It's certainly not perfect. I don't think any country is perfect. It's our responsibility to do the best we can do to change the things we don't like. I think that's part of social responsibility, and everybody is going to do that in their own way."

A number of players took action during the national anthem in Week 1: Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat, Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett and Los Angeles Rams defensive end Robert Quinn each raised a fist, and San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid kneeled.