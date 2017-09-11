Damian Lillard: Carmelo Anthony 'Didn't Seem Opposed' to Potential Blazers Trade

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Damian Lillard believes Carmelo Anthony might have waived his no-trade clause if the Portland Trail Blazers had worked out a trade for the perennial All-Star.

Anthony gets the final say on any deal that takes him away from the New York Knicks, and Lillard said the forward "didn't seem opposed" to a potential move to Portland, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Lillard said the two spoke during the offseason, but the point guard made sure not to go overboard.

"I didn't want to press him," he said. "I ain't a big fan of doing all the extra recruiting and all that stuff."

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in July that the Trail Blazers had interest in acquiring Anthony, although he also noted the 33-year-old only planned to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets.

The Trail Blazers went to work from there as players like Evan Turner and CJ McCollum recruited Anthony in different ways. Turner discussed the crowd in Portland, while McCollum shared a photoshopped image on his Instagram account:

Wojnarowski also said on The Russillo Show that Lillard and McCollum have "done a good job of recruiting Carmelo Anthony."

Although Anthony is set to make more than $26 million this season with an option for 2018-19, Portland would love to have a player who has been to 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games while averaging more than 20 points per contest in each of his 14 career seasons.