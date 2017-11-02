Tom Savage's Fantasy Outlook After Deshaun Watson's ACL Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson had become one of the most exciting players in the NFL this season, but the Houston Texans believe he tore an ACL in practice on Thursday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

If he is out for the year, this could be devastating for the Texans, the NFL and fantasy teams as Tom Savage returns to the starting lineup for Houston.

Savage's run as a starter in 2017 only lasted one half against the Jacksonville Jaguars, during which he struggled to 7-of-13 for 62 yards and zero touchdowns. His team trailed 19-0 when Watson was thrust into the game.

Rodger Sherman of The Ringer provided harsh criticism of the quarterback:

He hasn't seen the field since, with Watson putting up legitimate MVP numbers—19 passing touchdowns and two rushing scores in seven games.

Adam Levitan of DraftKings put his numbers in perspective:

Now the 27-year-old Savage will try to lead the offense once again, and it's difficult to expect much production. The former fourth-round pick didn't have a single touchdown pass in his first three years in the NFL and hasn't given much of an indication he has improved.

With an inconsistent offensive line in front of him, his job will be even tougher.

DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller have flourished in recent weeks with 14 combined touchdowns over the past four games. However, even these weapons might not be enough to help the Texans passing game.

Savage shouldn't be fantasy-relevant except in two-quarterback leagues, while both Hopkins and Fuller are each downgraded with the injuries.

Running back Lamar Miller could at least see an uptick in carries as the Texans try to control the game on the ground.