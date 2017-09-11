    PSG Owner Says Neymar's Presentation Was Watched by 85 Million People in Brazil

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 5: Neymar Jr of PSG is presented by President of PSG Nasser Al-Khelaifi to the supporters before the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Amiens SC at Parc des Princes on August 5, 2017 in Paris, . (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has claimed 85 million people in Brazil watched Neymar's unveiling at the Parc des Princes in August after he was signed from Barcelona.

    The Brazilian superstar moved to PSG in a world-record £200 million signing, and Al-Khelaifi admitted to being amazed at the number of people he was told watched the 25-year-old being presented, per Jason Burt in the Telegraph: "I spoke to the owner of Globo TV in Brazil, and he said, 'Guess how much people in Brazil watched the presentation of Neymar—just the presentation, not the first match.' I said, '5 million.' He said, 'No.' I said, '10 million?' He said, 'No—85 million.' It's amazing."

    PSG also signed 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe on loan from Monaco during the summer transfer window, adding further to their already stellar front line.

    Al-Khelaifi explained that, as a result of adding new superstars to the squad, PSG now face the challenge of not having enough shirts to sell, per Burt: "Today we have a good problem to solve—we don't have enough jerseys! This is huge for us. I was in the U.S. last week, and I saw the jersey of Paris Saint-Germain everywhere. It is the same in Asia and Latin America, the Middle East."

    The signing of Neymar was a huge statement of intent by PSG that they have ambitions of becoming one of the biggest clubs in the world who will compete for the UEFA Champions League.

    Neymar has not disappointed in his opening games for PSG and has already registered four goals and four assists in four Ligue 1 matches, per WhoScored.com.

    PSG will hope his form continues when they begin their 2017-18 Champions League campaign at Celtic on Tuesday.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Silva Doesn't Tell Watford Players Line Up Until 2 Hrs Before KO

      Watford Observer
      via Watford Observer
      Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
      Paris Saint-Germain FC

      Neymar Rated 3rd Best Player on FIFA 18

      EA SPORTS FIFA
      via EA SPORTS FIFA
      World Football logo
      World Football

      'It's a Joke' - Ancelotti Rubbishes CSL Rumours

      FourFourTwo
      via FourFourTwo
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Liverpool to Appeal Mane's 3-Game Ban

      Andy Warren For Mailonline
      via Mail Online