    David Johnson Reportedly Not Guaranteed to Miss Week 2 Ahead of MRI Results

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2017

    DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals is attended to by medical staff after a second half injury while playing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 35-23. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    The full extent of Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson's wrist injury remains unknown, but the player could return to the field sooner than most anticipated.

    NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Johnson could miss no time at all after being injured against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

    ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday night that Johnson could "miss a 'few weeks' or 'half the season or more.'" Adam Schefter of ESPN noted later on Monday that surgery is still possible for Johnson.

    However, the latest news is positive for the Cardinals and worried fantasy owners, with Johnson potentially back for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

    Backup running back Kerwynn Williams replaced Johnson following the injury and scored a touchdown against the Lions. He would likely see success against a Colts team that performed poorly to open the season, and the Cardinals need to think long-term with Johnson in hopes of contending for a playoff spot down the stretch.

    Johnson was dynamic in 2016, earning a place at the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro recognition, but it may not make sense to rush him back so early in the season.

    Carson Palmer did not meet expectations against the Lions, but Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams were able to dominate the Colts in Week 1, so the Cardinals should presumably be able to perform well against the Colts in Week 2 even without Johnson on the field.

