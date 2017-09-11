Texas Longhorns vs. USC Trojans: Odds, Analysis, College Football Betting Pick

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Southern Cal ran its winning streak to 11 games, which includes an 8-3 run against the spread, with a key Pac-12 victory over Stanford last week. The Trojans now step back out of conference to host Texas in a rematch of one of the great national championship games of all time on Saturday night at the Coliseum.

College football point spread: The Trojans opened as 14-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 45.6-29.2 Trojans (College football picks on every game).

Why the Texas Longhorns can cover the spread

The Longhorns rebounded from that disheartening season-opening loss to Maryland to spank San Jose State Saturday 56-0. Texas led 21-0 at halftime, then poured it on in the second half on its way to an easy cover as a 27-point favorite.

On the afternoon, the Longhorns outgained the Spartans 623-171, outrushed them 406-42 and won time of possession by a 39-21 margin. Freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger, subbing for an injured Shane Buechele, threw for 222 yards and ran for 48, while running back Chris Warren banged out 166 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

On top of that defensive back Holton Hill took back a pick-six from 45 yards out, his third touchdown of this season already. Yes, it was San Jose State, but it was a much improved defensive performance for the 'Horns, after giving up 51 points to the Terrapins the week before.

Why the USC Trojans can cover the spread

Southern Cal got a measure of revenge on Stanford on Saturday, beating the Cardinal at their own game for a 42-24 victory. The Trojans scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game and finished by scoring 28 of the last 38 points on their way toward the cover at -4.

On the evening, USC outgained Stanford 625-342, won the ground battle 309-170 and held a nine-minute advantage in time of possession. As of the last several seasons, it's been the Cardinal beating the Trojans by winning in the trenches; not so on Saturday.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold hit on 21 of 26 throws for 316 yards and four touchdowns, freshman running back Stephen Carr ran for 119 yards on just 11 carries, and Ronald Jones added 116, including the last 23 on an acrobatic touchdown bolt that iced the victory.

Combining the second half of the season opener against Western Michigan with the first half against Stanford, the Trojans scored 63 points over a four-quarter period.

Smart pick

USC is now 11-1 SU and 8-4 ATS in games Darnold has started, averaging 40 points per game. Meanwhile, Texas couldn't stop Maryland. Also, the Longhorns might have to go with their freshman quarterback again. Smart money here on the college football point spreads takes the Trojans.

College football betting trends

Southern Cal is 0-3 SU and ATS in its last three games in Week 3.

The total has gone over in Southern Cal's last four games.

Texas is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against the Pac-12

