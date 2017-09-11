Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman's Best Booking Options at WWE No Mercy 2017

Credit: WWE.com

Two of the WWE's giants collide at No Mercy later this month when Brock Lesnar defends the Universal Championship against one of 2017's biggest surprise packages, Braun Strowman.

Strowman has developed into one of the most popular characters on not just Raw's roster but in the entirety of the WWE.

He looks and feels like a main event player, but how his match against Lesnar is booked will determine whether he has a long-term future in the main event scene. Here are the best booking options for the eagerly anticipated match.

Lesnar Beats Strowman After a War

All the odds point heavily to Brock Lesnar retaining the championship at No Mercy. Simply put, it would be a major surprise if Strowman left the arena with the title.

So in that regard, it is perhaps not the result that is important for Strowman's long-term prospects, but more how he is booked to look in the match. The best solution? Make him look every inch Lesnar's equal.

Yes, Lesnar is extremely likely to win the match. But in the real head-to-head moments the two have had, Strowman has looked dominant. That should continue at No Mercy.

Lesnar has to look like he's been through a real war when his hand is raised by the referee at the end of a bruising, gruelling contest.

If Strowman comes up short, so long as he's been in a battle where he looks like he can trouble Lesnar, something few people do, he should be in good shape moving forward.

Someone Screws Braun Strowman

Of course, the other real alternative for Strowman's long-term booking is that if he is going to lose, it may make sense to have his next opponent be the one who costs him.

It's unlikely Strowman and Lesnar will work another program leading to a championship match in the immediate term.

So, to keep Strowman's momentum going, and to protect him after a defeat here, have someone screw him.

That could be Roman Reigns. It could be Samoa Joe. There are plenty of opportunities on a stacked-out Raw roster.

The most important thing is making Braun look good coming out of No Mercy. Screwing him would keep his momentum in check.

Strowman Does the Unthinkable

He couldn't, could he?

It's obvious that Lesnar is a good bet to carry the belt through No Mercy and perhaps even right the way to WrestleMania 34 next year.

But with the momentum Strowman has been collecting in recent months, is now the time to perhaps pin the Universal Championship on him?

It would be a huge move—a massive swerve and undoubtedly a big shift away from the WWE's plans leading to WrestleMania next year.

But following a brutal battle between two of the WWE's most physical athletes, Strowman shocking the world and pinning Lesnar would send shock waves throughout the company.