Tom Brady Says It 'Kind of Sucked Having 3 Extra Days' to Re-Watch Chiefs Loss

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hasn't been enjoying having the entire weekend to re-live the team's Thursday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's probably easier when you're getting right back to work," Brady told WEEI's Kirk and Callahan program on Monday (h/t Mike Reiss of ESPN.com). "It actually kind of sucked having three extra days to think about it and re-watch the game.

"The good thing about football season when it's Sunday to Sunday, is Monday you kind of watch it and then by Tuesday you're already moving on to the next team. I've kind of moved on to the next team, but we haven't really done that formally as a team. We're doing that today."

The Patriots opened their campaign with a 42-27 loss to the Chiefs, which included being outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter. While Brady didn't play poorly—he was 16-of-36 with 267 yards in the air, no touchdowns and no interceptions—it was hardly his finest showing and certainly a disappointing way for the Patriots to open their season after winning last year's Super Bowl.

"I wish we were 1-0, but we're not," Brady noted. "We have to do something about it. It's part of the challenge of the football season. Mental toughness is a real thing... It's understanding how competitive all these games are. There's no easy game. Every team is going to bring it, certainly against us."

It's hard to imagine the Patriots failing to bounce back. The team has won at least 12 games in the regular season in seven straight years and 11 times in the past 14 years. They've also won five Super Bowls in the past 15 years and made it to the Super Bowl seven times in that span.

Failing to recover from a disappointing loss hasn't been in the team's DNA under the leadership of head coach Bill Belichick and Brady. Even if they've had a few extra days to stew on this particular loss.