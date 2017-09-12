EPL Week 5 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Chelsea host Arsenal in the forthcoming Premier League fixtures, as the clubs battle in a London derby on Sunday.

Manchester United welcome Everton to Old Trafford on the same day, with Wayne Rooney potentially making his first appearance at the Theatre of Dreams since leaving the Red Devils.

Liverpool will be searching for victory at home to Burnley after losing 5-0 at Manchester City, as the Sky Blues hit the road to play Watford.

Here are the latest fixtures and predictions:

Friday, September 15

8 p.m. (BST)/3 p.m. (ET): Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2

Saturday, September 16

12:30 p.m. (BST)/7:30 a.m. (ET): Crystal Palace vs. Southampton 2-0

3 p.m. (BST)/10 a.m. (ET): Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City 1-1



3 p.m. (BST)/10 a.m. (ET): Liverpool vs. Burnley 4-1

3 p.m. (BST)/10 a.m. (ET): Newcastle United vs. Stoke City 1-1

3 p.m. (BST)/10 a.m. (ET): Watford vs. Manchester City 2-3

3 p.m. (BST)/10 a.m. (ET): West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham United 1-0

5.30 p.m. (BST)/12:30 p.m. (ET): Tottenham Hotspur vs. Swansea City 2-0

Sunday, September 17

1:30 p.m. (BST)/8:30 a.m. (ET): Chelsea vs. Arsenal 2-1

4 p.m. (BST)/11 a.m. (ET): Manchester United vs. Everton 2-2

Wayne Rooney, Everton

The former England and United captain's name is never far from the headlines, and the attacker is set to play at Old Trafford for the first time since departing the Manchester giants.

Everton were beaten 3-0 by Spurs at Goodison Park, as Rooney struggled to find the back of the net for the Toffees.

United ace Juan Mata said it will be strange facing his former skipper at home but hopes he is given a fine reception by supporters.

Writing in his blog One Hour Behind, Mata gave his thoughts:

"I hope Old Trafford will welcome him as he deserves. It will be weird to see Wayne playing with a different shirt, to be honest, but this is the decision he made last summer and we wish him the best of luck."

Rooney scored just five goals in his final Premier League season for United but has already netted twice for Everton this term, according to WhoScored.com.

Paul Pogba, Manchester United

The France international is displaying his potential at United after 12 months back at the club, and Pogba will certainly be central to United's success in 2017-18.

Pogba has shown increased endeavour after a gruelling pre-season, and he's responded well to the arrival of his friend Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku's mobility has opened the door to the midfield, with Pogba finding himself in the penalty area on a regular basis.

The purchase of Nemanja Matic has also freed up the 24-year-old to join up with the attack, allowing the Frenchman to influence play in more dangerous territory.

Eden Hazard, Chelsea

The return of Hazard from injury could not have come quick enough for Blues coach Antonio Conte, and the Belgian magician will once again prove to be invaluable to Chelsea.

Hazard provided the ammunition for his side as they waltzed to the title last season, and new signing Alvaro Morata will be relying on the midfielder's creativity after arriving from Real Madrid.

Chelsea have struggled to make an impact in the transfer market this summer, placing the weight of expectation on a small squad and Hazard's shoulders.

The attacker made a late substitute appearance as the Blues captured a 2-1 victory on the road at Leicester, but he is likely to be given additional minutes as Chelsea begin their UEFA Champions League campaign.