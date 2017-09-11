Orlando Scandrick Reportedly Will Undergo Surgery, Could Return Week 3

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick will undergo surgery after breaking his left hand in Sunday's win over the New York Giants but could return by Week 3.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reported Scandrick will have a plate put in his hand to stabilize the broken third metacarpal he suffered in the second quarter of Dallas' 19-3 win. He will miss at least next Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

"It looks like they could do some work on it Monday and possibly have him ready for future games," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters. "It's something they will cast up. I'm not trying to be dismissive but something I could hope or think he could play with. All I know is they will have to do some procedure and probably give him some protection."

Scandrick, 30, recorded two tackles before exiting what turned out to be a stellar defensive performance by the Cowboys. He has played in 16 games just once since 2011.

Anthony Brown handled Scandrick's duties with him out of the lineup and will likely start against Denver. Rookie Chidobe Awuzie will also see extended work in nickel packages.