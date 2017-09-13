Weighing in on Way-Too-Early Conclusions to Draw from NFL Week 1

1 of 12

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Discussion regarding another perfect New England Patriots regular season abruptly came to a halt when the Kansas City Chiefs visited Gillette Stadium and left with a 42-27 victory.

The outcome said just as much about the Chiefs' potential as it did the Patriots' disappointment.

In the past, Kansas City relied on a ball-control passing game and opportunistic defense, but a shift occurred in the team's foundation. Yes, Andy Reid still loves the West Coast offensive principles, and the defense has a similar approach to what it did last year. But the Chiefs are far more explosive on offense, which makes them even more dangerous.

Alex Smith shirked the "game manager" label for the night and torched last season's top-ranked scoring defense. Smith completed 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns. He wasn't just efficient; he made the Patriots pay. The veteran signal-caller pushed the ball downfield and torched New England's defense when it blitzed. Smith was 8-of-10 passing when coordinator Matt Patricia sent pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 33-year-old quarterback can't possibly perform at the same level every week. That's OK because the Chiefs found their new workhorse. Kareem Hunt was supposed to play second fiddle to Spencer Ware, but the incumbent suffered a season-ending knee injury during preseason. The third-round pick responded with 148 rushing yards, 98 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. His 246 yards from scrimmage in his debut were the most ever, per Elias Sports (via ESPN Stats & Info).

"There was a good chunk there where we were going as Kareem was going," Smith said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "He was really a big chunk of the offense tonight. For a young guy, we put a lot on him, in all facets of the offense tonight, and he was able to handle it."

Eric Berry's season-ending Achilles injury will hurt the Chiefs defense, but the offense is now dynamic enough to pick up the slack.

The Chiefs have won 44 games since Reid became the head coach. Their success shouldn't be a surprise. How the paradigm shifted regarding their approach to winning is a big deal, though.



Outlook: Playoff Squad Just Short of League's Best