Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Hits Out at Robert Lewandowski After Transfer Criticism

Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hit back at the club's striker Robert Lewandowski after the forward criticised the club's work in the summer transfer window.

Speaking with Bild (h/t Mark Lovell of ESPN FC), Rummenigge was adamant the German champions brought enough players in and suggested Lewandowski will face some disciplinary action for his words.

"Clearly Robert has been affected by the PSG transfers," said the chief executive. "Nevertheless, he is employed by us as a footballer and earns a lot of money. I regret his comments. Anybody who criticises the trainer, the club or his teammates will immediately be in trouble with me personally."

ROSLAN RAHMAN/Getty Images

Per Lovell, Lewandowski said to Spiegel Online that Bayern were not spending enough on new players despite Corentin Tolisso becoming the club's record signing at €41.5 million (£38 million).

"In international football that (€40 million) has long since been more of an average [price] than a top price," said the 29-year-old.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Stefan Effenberg is also unhappy with Lewandowski's comments and suggested the club should look to move him on.

"He could go to Paris, where these sums are paid," he said in a column for T-Online (h/t FourFourTwo). "Or Barcelona. Then he has a club that does what he wants."

As noted by Squawka Football, since his arrival at the Allianz Arena, Lewandowski has been so consistent in front of goal:

Bayern's campaign was going smoothly up until Saturday, when they were beaten 2-0 by Hoffenheim. It's a result that sees them in sixth position in the Bundesliga after three games played.

Per journalist Archie Rhind-Tutt, the Bavarians aren't used to being so far down the table at this early stage in the campaign:

And while they remain the big favourites to win the German title once again, there'll be an expectation on Carlo Ancelotti's side to make an impression in European competition; despite being one of the strongest teams on the continent, Bayern haven't been to the UEFA Champions League final since 2013.

With PSG investing heavily in the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this summer, competition will be even fiercer to win European football's elite prize. Still, Ancelotti has one of the best squads in the game at his disposal.

Bayern will be looking to the likes of Lewandowski to fire them to a sixth Champions League title. Following his comments and the subsequent reaction from key figures associated with the Munich giants, every touch of the ball he takes will likley be scrutinised in the weeks to come.