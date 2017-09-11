Winners and Losers of Washington Redskins' Week 1 Performance

5 of 10

He may have been battered from pillar to post, but Washington's starting quarterback also found the self-destruct button without any help on Sunday.

Cousins endured a horrid day, the kind common for the 2012 fourth-round pick earlier in his career, when poor decisions, late throws and turnovers blighted his development.

All of those things were evident against Philadelphia's blitz-happy defense. Cousins played like a quarterback lacking the composure and authority in the pocket a signal-caller entering his third full season as a starter should exude.

His fourth-quarter interception to Jalen Mills, when the Redskins were in position to take the lead, swung the game decisively in favor of the Eagles. It came on a late throw over the middle in the red zone. In other words, a checklist of cardinal sins for any pro quarterback.

Unfortunately, the critical pick wasn't the only blot on Cousins' copybook for Week 1. He was also high on several deep throws, giving receivers no chance to make the big plays the Redskins were counting on.

More troubling was how Cousins lost two fumbles, one of which Philly defensive tackle Fletcher Cox returned for the clinching score late in the fourth quarter. A player who was a turnover machine earlier in his career is supposed to have put these type of gaffes behind him.

He should also have mastered some efficiency in the red zone by now, a quality ESPN.com's John Keim noted is still eluding Washington's starting passer: "But last season, one area Washington struggled with was scoring in the red zone. That's where Cousins faltered Sunday, and it's where he must get better—back to two seasons ago, when he went for 22 touchdowns and no interceptions inside the 20-yard line."

This rough start will only increase the pressure facing a quarterback already under his share of it, thanks to playing a second season under the franchise tag.

As Thom Loverro of the Washington Times pointed out, this performance will only have served to strengthen Allen's hand in negotiations when Cousins next asks for the big bucks: "He had a chance to walk up to Allen, stick the ball in his gut and say, 'Game ball.' Instead, he gave Allen another win off the field."

Cousins no longer has the safety net Jackson and fellow 1,000-yard wideout Pierre Garcon provided. Now the onus is firmly on the man under center to prove he can be the catalyst for progress and points on offense.

Playing calmer and smarter in Week 2 is the only way for Cousins to start repairing the damage done against the Eagles.