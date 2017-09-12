Real Madrid vs. Apoel Nicosia: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Real Madrid vs. Apoel Nicosia: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL MatchSeptember 12, 2017
Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League defence will begin on Wednesday when they host Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu.
With Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur also in Group H, it's important Los Blancos get their campaign off to a winning start, particularly as they look to shake off some uninspiring domestic form after back-to-back draws.
Here are the viewing details you need to catch the action, followed by a preview of the contest.
Date: Wednesday, September 13
Time: 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET)
TV: BT Sport Extra (UK), Fox Sports 2 USA
Live Stream: BT Sport Player (UK), Fox Sports Go (USA), WatchESPN (USA)
Team News
According to Reuters (h/t Marca), Karim Benzema's hamstring injury against Levante on Saturday will keep him out for a month, but Cristiano Ronaldo is free to play as his ban is domestic.
Per Goal's Ben Hayward, Raphael Varane and Keylor Navas were doubtful ahead of the Levante clash. Given they both failed to make the squad, they could still be doubts for Wednesday.
For Apoel, Georgios Efrem might also be a doubt after missing two matches through injury, per Transfermarkt.
Predicted Real Madrid Lineup: Kiko Casilla; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Isco, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo
Predicted Apoel Lineup: Boy Waterman; Carlao, Jesus Rueda, Roberto Lago, Praxitelis Vouros; Nuno Morais, Agustin Farias, Ghayas Zahid, Roland Sallai, Lorenzo Ebecilio; Igor de Camargo
Preview
Real have made a stuttering start to their league campaign this year after being held to draws by Valencia and Levante in their last two matches.
Manager Zinedine Zidane's rotation policy paid great dividends last year, but Madrid struggled without some of their top stars on Saturday.
The team lacked fluency in midfield, with Luka Modric's absence keenly felt, as noted by ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Not much shape to Madrid so far. Theo LB, Marcelo left midfield, but lots of moving around / little pattern2017-9-9 11:17:41
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Another of those games when you realise just how much Modric brings to Madrid that nobody else can.2017-9-9 12:08:02
The Croatian will give the team much-needed control on Wednesday and should allow Real to dominate possession with ease against their lesser opponents.
Ronaldo has been sorely missed during his suspension, too, which became even more pronounced when Benzema was substituted inside half an hour against Levante.
As La Liga writer Andrew Gaffney noted, his replacement Gareth Bale was wasteful in front of goal as he missed a multitude of chances:
Andrew Gaffney @GaffneyVLC
In fairness it's a good stop from Raul but Bale simply has to score those type of chances.2017-9-9 11:46:46
The Welshman may well keep his place in the team, though, and if he does, he'll likely have plenty more opportunities on Wednesday.
Regardless of how Bale fares, the return of Ronaldo should be more than enough to help the team to a comfortable win.
He, Isco and Casemiro have all looked sharp in preparation for the match:
B/R Football @brfootball
We see you, Real Madrid. 🔥 (🎥 @realmadriden) https://t.co/V9vxnIXXZS2017-9-10 20:13:45
After a disappointing start to the season, Apoel should provide an opportunity to cast off the problems that have hampered the side thus far.
With the likes of Modric and Ronaldo set to feature, there should be little issue in securing three points with a healthy scoreline.