College Football Picks Week 3: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The spread had itself quite a time among the top 25 during Week 2 of the 2017 college football season.

Fresno State and Florida Atlantic both beat it against Alabama and Wisconsin, respectively. Auburn barely beat it in an eight-point loss at Clemson. Georgia handled it and Notre Dame in South Bend. Oklahoma destroyed it, along with Ohio State, at the Horseshoe.

That hasn't done much to narrow some of the canyon-sized spreads on this Saturday's slate. The schedule is still jam-packed with powerhouses taking on cupcakes, as is so often the case in September.

Here's a look at the Week 3 rankings and matchups, with spreads courtesy of OddsShark.

Week 3 Rankings and Predictions

Alabama (-28) vs. Colorado State Oklahoma (-34.5) vs. Tulane Clemson (-3) at No. 14 Louisville USC (-16.5) vs. Texas Penn State (-38) vs. Georgia State Washington (-33.5) vs. Fresno State Michigan (-26.5) vs. Air Force Ohio State (-30) vs. Army Oklahoma State (-13) at Pittsburgh Wisconsin (-13.5) at BYU Florida State vs. No. 17 Miami (FL) Oct. 7

LSU (-6.5) at Mississippi State Georgia vs. Samford Louisville (+3) vs. No. 3 Clemson Auburn vs. Mercer Virginia Tech (-21.5) at East Carolina Miami (FL) at No. 11 Florida State Oct. 7

Kansas State (-3) at Vanderbilt Stanford (-9) at San Diego State TCU (-17.5) vs. Southern Methodist Washington State (-18) vs. Oregon State South Florida (-17) vs. Illinois Sept. 15 Tennessee (+5) at No. 24 Florida Florida (-5) vs. No. 23 Tennessee UCLA (-3.5) at Memphis

Top Games

No. 23 Tennessee at No. 24 Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Hurricane Irma has cast some doubt on where Tennessee and Florida will be spending the Third Saturday in September.

This year's edition was ticketed for the Swamp in Gainesville, Florida. But the aftermath of the Sunshine State's latest storm could force a change in locations. UF athletic director Scott Stricklin tweeted about it, stating people's safety was of the utmost importance.

Florida hasn't played since its 33-17 loss to No. 7 Michigan—the Gators' first season-opening loss in 27 years. Irma's impending landfall on the Panhandle forced them to cancel last week's matchup against Northern Colorado.

The Volunteers, meanwhile, were able to ease past Indiana State, 42-7, after a hard-fought double-overtime win against Georgia Tech in Atlanta to open the season. Tennessee starting quarterback Quinten Dormady split time under center with freshman Jarrett Guarantano. The two combined for 235 yards and three touchdowns through the air in a game that saw the Vols take a 28-point lead into the halftime break.

The outcome of this game could be riding on how the weather checks out. In the spirit of recovery, we're hoping Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and the surrounding community are in good condition to support their Gators and bring on Tennessee. If that's the case, look for Florida to welcome everyone back with a win on the strength of improved performances by quarterback Malik Zaire and a stable of backs that was stifled by the Wolverines.

Prediction: Florida 27, Tennessee 17

No. 3 Clemson at No. 14 Louisville, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

It's no accident that the defending national champions are merely field-goal favorites against Louisville.

As expected, Clemson wasn't nearly as dominant against Auburn as it had been hosting Kent State in the opener. But the risers on the roster were no less impressive in putting out the SEC's Tigers, 14-6.

Junior quarterback Kelly Bryant scored both of the ACC's Tigers' touchdowns with his feet. Junior defensive end Austin Bryant (no relation) tallied four of 11 Clemson sacks amid an effort that limited Auburn to 117 yards with two turnovers.

Dabo Swinney's squad will need every bit of that emergent success on both sides, but especially on defense, to down Louisville in Louisville. The Cardinals aren't exactly dominant at home (they lost to in-state rival Kentucky last Thanksgiving), nor have they ever beaten Clemson.

But Lamar Jackson is just the sort of talent who can turn the tables in the 'Ville's favor. In two games so far, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner has yet to turn the ball over while racking up 1,010 total yards and five touchdowns.

Jackson has had success against these Tigers before, too. Last September, he tallied 457 total yards and three combined touchdowns, albeit in a 42-36 loss at Clemson.

The junior, then, should have the requisite revenge on his mind and plenty of magic in his arm and feet to knock the new-look Tigers from their familiar perch near the top of the rankings.

Prediction: Louisville 31, Clemson 28

Texas at No. 4 USC, 8:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Unless Vince Young is walking through the door to the visiting locker room at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday, Texas will have a tough time taking down USC on its home turf.

Preseason Heisman Trophy contender Sam Darnold is coming off a strong performance—far stronger than his two-interception outlier during a 49-31 win over Western Michigan in the season opener. The sophomore tossed two more picks but also mixed in four touchdowns and 316 yards on 21-of-26 attempts en route to a 42-24 rout of Stanford in L.A.

In truth, there was no shortage of stars in the Trojans backfield. Ronald Jones II ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns as Southern Cal's featured back. Stephen Carr surprised with 119 yards on the ground, including a 52-yard scamper.

The Longhorns did well to follow up their 51-41 loss to Maryland with a 56-0 annihilation of San Jose State. Sam Ehlinger, filling in for the injured Shane Buechele, was more than passable under center. The freshman accounted for 270 total yards and a touchdown pass in his first taste of college football.

Pitting Ehlinger against an inferior foe in Austin is a far cry from asking the kid to lead the way against the Trojans. Even Young, who guided UT to a national title victory over USC in 2005, would be up against it if he had to take snaps for these 'Horns in such hostile territory.

Prediction: USC 49, Texas 28