Ezekiel Elliott Says He Felt 'Relief' After Temporary Restraining Order Decision

Ezekiel Elliott was allowed to play Week 1 and should be on the field for the foreseeable future after a judge granted a temporary restraining order for his six-game suspension.

After the 19-3 win over the New York Giants, the running back said there was "relief" that he was allowed to play.

"Just the fact that I'll finally get a fair trial + chance to prove my innocence," he said Sunday, per Lindsay Jones of USA Today.

The Dallas Cowboys star finished with 104 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards in Week 1.

The NFL initially suspended Elliott for six games for alleged domestic violence against a former girlfriend in July 2016. He appealed the discipline, but arbitrator Harold Henderson upheld it.

While he was already allowed to play Week 1, the temporary restraining order prevents the league from enforcing the suspension until the process is completed.

As Judge Amos L. Mazzant III explained in his ruling, "Fundamental unfairness infected this case from the beginning," per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

There are still several more steps in order for Elliott to win his case, but he can remain on the field until it's completed, which could take several months.