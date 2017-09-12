Winners and Losers of Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 Performance

0 of 8

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

It's hard to call a Week 1 game critical, but for the Dallas Cowboys, it certainly was. The team hosted their most bitter rival in the New York Giants, who twice defeated them last season. With a much tougher schedule (particularly in the second half of the season) and a pending Ezekiel Elliott suspension hanging over their heads, it was important that the team got off to a fast start.

That's exactly what they did. The Cowboys stifled the Giants' offense, holding them to just three points and 233 total yards of offense (46 of which came on the final drive of the game). While the defense performed well, the offense looked sluggish at times throughout the game. They totaled nearly 400 yards of offense but only managed to score one touchdown and 19 total points.

For the most part, there were not many so-called "losers" for the Cowboys, as no one particular player struggled. However, there were quite a few impressive performances from the Cowboys, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Here are the biggest winners and losers from the team's Week 1 victory.