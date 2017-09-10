Indians' Winning Streak Reaches 18 Games with Win vs. Orioles

David Maxwell/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians won their 18th straight game Sunday, beating the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

A pair of sixth-inning home runs proved to be the difference. Roberto Perez gave the Indians a 2-1 lead with a solo home run to left field, and Francisco Lindor deposited a Jeremy Hellickson fastball into the right field seats during the next at-bat.

MLB.com's Jordan Bastian noted Lindor has been hot at the plate since the Indians started their winning streak:

The 2016 Gold Glove winner has 29 home runs for the season. According to Elias Sports (via ESPN Stats & Info), Alex Rodriguez is the only shortstop who hit more home runs in a single season before turning 24.

Trevor Bauer got the win for Cleveland, as he allowed two earned runs and struck out seven in 6.1 innings. Bauer has surrendered two or fewer runs in seven of his nine starts since the start of August.

While the Indians' last two wins over the Orioles were decided by three combined runs, they've largely overpowered their opponents throughout their 18-game winning streak. The Athletic's Zack Meisel put the dominance in perspective:

The 1916 New York Giants own the longest winning streak in MLB history (26), which included a tie game. Going back just to the last century, the 1935 Chicago Cubs won 21 games in a row.

On Monday, the Indians welcome the 60-82 Detroit Tigers for a three-game series. Following that, they have have a four-game series against the 71-71 Kansas City Royals beginning Thursday. Cleveland has won eight of its last nine against Detroit and six of its last seven against Kansas City.