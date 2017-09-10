    Conor McGregor Sued for Allegedly Injuring Man During Nate Diaz Press Conference

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2017

    Conor McGregor speaks during a news conference after a super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    Celebrity gossip site The Blast reported UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is the subject of a lawsuit stemming from a pre-fight press conference ahead of his UFC 202 victory over Nate Diaz.

    During the press conference, McGregor threw water bottles and an energy drink can at Diaz and his entourage. ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto confirmed William Pegg is suing McGregor for at least $95,000, claiming he suffered injuries after being hit during the incident.

    According to Okamoto, Diaz took exception to McGregor's tardiness for the press conference and walked out shortly after he arrived. The two began exchanging words as Diaz was leaving, and their verbal confrontation turned physical when they hurled objects at one another (Warning: Video contains NSFW language and images):

    McGregor was originally fined $150,000 and ordered to complete 50 hours of community service for his role in the skirmish. The Nevada State Athletic Commission eventually reduced his punishment to $25,000 and 25 hours of community service.

    McGregor earned a majority decision over Diaz, avenging his March 2016 defeat at UFC 196.

