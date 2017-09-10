Orlando Scandrick Suffers Hand Injury During Giants vs. Cowboys

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick was forced to leave Sunday night's game against the New York Giants after suffering a hand injury in the first half at AT&T Stadium.

As David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported, he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Scandrick had made a big hit on Giants receiver Sterling Shepard but ended up hurting himself in the process.

Injuries have been a problem for the cornerback throughout his career, as he has only completed a 16-game season once in the last six years.

He was limited to 12 games last season after missing all of 2015 with a knee injury.

Perhaps the biggest issue is what happens to the Cowboys secondary, which was already thin after significant changes in the offseason. Dan Duggan of NJ.com joked about the lack of established players remaining:

Even with his issues, the 30-year-old has started 39 of 42 games he has played over the last four seasons.

Second-round pick Chidobe Awuzie replaced Scandrick with Anthony Brown moving into the slot. Dallas will hope Jourdan Lewis and Bene Benwikere can help out down the line if the injury turns out to be significant, although both are inactive Sunday.