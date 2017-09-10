Stephen Curry Says Colin Kaepernick Deserves to Be on NFL Team

Alexis Cuarezma/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry joined those questioning why free-agent Colin Kaepernick remains without a job in the NFL.

On Instagram, Curry shared a photo from the San Francisco 49ers' 23-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers and included "#freekaep" in the picture:

Curry discussed his feelings more in depth with the Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler.

"He definitely should be in the NFL," he said. "If you've been around the NFL, the top 64 quarterbacks, and he's not one of them? Then I don't know what game I'm watching. Obviously his stance and his peaceful protest when he was playing here kind of shook up the world—and I think for the better."

While Kaepernick may not be in the NFL, the movement he began has carried into the 2017 season. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters sat on a training table during the national anthem prior to his team's 42-27 victory over the New England Patriots:

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett raised his right fist during "The Star-Spangled Banner," while his brother Michael remained seated on the opposite sideline, per ESPN's Josina Anderson:

49ers safety Eric Reid took a knee as teammates surrounded him as the anthem played, according to Niners Wire's Chris Biderman:

Brian Hoyer, Kaepernick's replacement under center for San Francisco, finished Sunday's game 24-of-35 for 193 yards and an interception.