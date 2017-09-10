Chris Carson, Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Week 1

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

If you were hoping Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers might clear up the running back logjam in Seattle and offer more clarity on which player in that backfield might have the most fantasy value, well, think again.

Chris Carson had seven touches for 49 yards. Eddie Lacy had five carries for three yards. C.J. Prosise had four rushes for 11 yards.

Bleh, bleh and bleh.

Seattle's backfield is tough to figure out at the moment. Thomas Rawls was ruled inactive for Sunday's game but is the likely starter when he's healthy. That may not mean much, of course, if the Seahawks continue to be so liberal in spreading around the touches in the backfield.

Only Carson—who was given the start over Lacy—seemed to provide any spark for the team or showcase any upside going forward.

So for fantasy purposes, he is the running back after Rawls who absolutely should be owned. Until we have some clarity on how this backfield will shake out, however, it's impossible to recommend starting any player outside of Rawls, and even he only offers flex appeal at the moment.

If Carson remains an important part of the game plan, he could become a nice flex option himself, especially once the bye weeks hit. For now, however, add him on waivers but keep him on your bench, especially if Rawls returns next week.

Lacy, meanwhile, wasn't good in the preseason and wasn't good on Sunday. He doesn't need to be on your roster.

Finally, Prosise makes sense as a stash option, especially in deeper leagues, but at this point he's probably a long shot to make a fantasy impact. Rawls and Carson would appear to be better options for your fantasy team at this point.