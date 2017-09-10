Jacoby Brissett's 2017 Fantasy Outlook After Scott Tolzien Is Benched

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Jacoby Brissett might be the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, a sentence most people may have never expected to read. Fantasy owners, in particular, may be wondering if he has any fantasy value going forward.

Spoiler alert: He doesn't. But let's rewind to how we got to this point before evaluating Brissett's fantasy value going forward.

Scott Tolzien started the season opener for the Colts on Sunday with Andrew Luck sidelined, and things did not go well. He threw a pick-six on his first passing attempt, went 9-of-18 for 128 yards and two interceptions and was ultimately benched.

Outside of starting the season 0-1, that wouldn't have been a huge deal for the Colts were Luck expected to return next week. Except he may not return until October, as Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning earlier in the day (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com):

"It's going to be Scott Tolzien as their quarterback and my understanding is we're still a couple weeks away at least from seeing Andrew Luck. The reason why is of course he came off the PUP list to much fanfare back at practice, except he didn't actually practice this week and it remains to be seen whether or not he'll still be on the practice field next week. The Colts and Tolzien are preparing for an extended stay here and it sounds to me like October is a better goal for when we might see Andrew Luck on the field. Jim Irsay mentioned he needs to trust his arm, that is where it stands now for Andrew Luck."

So the Colts are without their starter for potentially another three weeks, their backup was so bad on Sunday he was benched, and Brissett—who has been on the team for all of eight days after being traded from the New England Patriots—would appear to be the front-runner to start going forward.

Things aren't looking up in Indianapolis.

Certainly, Brissett isn't the sort of quarterback you should even consider starting on your fantasy team at this point. It's pretty rare that third-string quarterbacks suddenly become fantasy superstars. There's no guarantee he'll even be the starter going forward, as the Colts could give Tolzien the starting gig back, though after Sunday it's pretty hard to imagine that happening.

Nonetheless, Brissett's time as the starter could be limited. Luck could return sooner than expected, or the Colts could turn to free agency to fill the position. Colin Kaepernick, for instance, would be a pretty substantial upgrade over both Tolzien and Brissett.

And even if Brissett holds on to the starting gig, he basically has to go full Willie Beamen on the NFL before he even registers on your radar for fantasy purposes. There are plenty of better options at quarterback, even in the deepest leagues.