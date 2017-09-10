US Open Tennis 2017: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

US Open Tennis 2017: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter ReactionSeptember 10, 2017
As if there were any doubt.
Rafael Nadal took the court at the U.S. Open Sunday against South African Kevin Anderson as the No. 1 player in the world, the top seed in the tournament and the decisive favorite to win his third U.S. Open.
He did just that in dispatching his overmatched opponent by a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 margin at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.
He's done it! 👏🏆 Rafa Nadal wins the #USOpen with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Kevin Anderson. https://t.co/qhN8bdsP9X2017-9-10 22:52:54
Nadal did not lose a game on his serve throughout the match.
Final stats. A pretty perfect match from Nadal. https://t.co/H4HWulfIxv2017-9-10 22:57:20
He was also decisive at the net, using his quickness and athleticism to win every foray when he attacked, per Live Tennis. He finished the match with this serve and volley, via US Open Tennis.
6-3, 6-3, 6-4. @RafaelNadal defeats Kevin Anderson to win his 3rd #USOpen title and 16th career Grand Slam🏆! https://t.co/rJANGdqcyV2017-9-10 22:56:59
Anderson had two major weapons coming into the match, and there was a thought that his powerful serve and ringing forehand could give him a chance to drive fear into Nadal. However, the Spanish superstar quickly figured out how to pound Anderson's serve back at him.
ESPN Stats & Info noted Nadal joined some good company with the win.
Rafael Nadal: 3rd man in the Open Era to win multiple majors in a season in his 30s (Rod Laver in 1969 & Roger Federer in 2017) https://t.co/Mwp19n4h7r2017-9-10 22:55:28
Nadal's looping, spinning forehands also took the steam out of Anderson's forehand shots.
#Nadal is 1 game away from the #USOpen title as he holds for 5-3! Red carpet on standby. Watch & bet on tennis at https://t.co/txueA5D56r https://t.co/Lxc7LWJoCN2017-9-10 22:42:40
Rafa's up to 16, Roger's on 19. Who ya got? https://t.co/vroDCrypz82017-9-10 22:59:27
The title was the 16th Grand Slam championship of his career. His longtime rival Roger Federer has won 19 career Grand Slam titles.
Nadal won the French Open and the U.S. Open this year, while Federer won the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
"A very special two weeks for me, unbelievable what has happened to me this year," Nadal said after the match in his on-court interview on ESPN with reporter Chris McKendry. "Winning here in New York is a great achievement because the crowd makes me feel so happy."