Leonard Fournette Becomes 1st Jaguars RB to Reach 100 Rushing Yards in Debut

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Leonard Fournette made history in his first game for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

In Jacksonville's 29-7 win over the Houston Texans, the rookie running back rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. According to ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco, Fournette is the first Jaguars running back to hit the century mark on the ground in his NFL debut.

Fournette tweeted about his big day:

The Jaguars noted the former LSU Tigers star had experience running all over an opposing defense inside NRG Stadium. He had 212 rushing yards and four touchdowns against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2015 Texas Bowl:

Sunday's game gives Jaguars fans an idea of how much head coach Doug Marrone plans to use the No. 4 overall draft pick. Fournette had touched the ball 20 times with a little over two minutes left in the first half. His 20th touch was a one-yard touchdown run to put Jacksonville ahead 12-0.

The offseason couldn't have gone much worse for Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, and he was far from impressive in Week 1. He threw for 125 yards and a touchdown on 11-of-21 passing.

If Bortles is unable to make a significant jump in 2017, then the Jaguars will need Fournette to shoulder a heavy load out of the backfield. After Sunday, Jacksonville has good reason to expect he'll be up to the task.