Dustin Pedroia Exits vs. Orioles After Getting Bloodied Fouling Ball off Face

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedrioa left Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after fouling a ball off his face. Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reported he suffered a nasal contusion and is considered day-to-day.

Evan Drellich of CSN New England described the freak injury:

He was 0-for-1 on the day but was replaced by Brock Holt in the fourth inning, who doubled and later scored.

Pedroia has been limited by knee problems throughout the season, missing virtually all of August with two separate trips to the disabled list.

Even though he played 154 games in 2016, this will be the third time in four seasons he failed to top 140 games.

The 34-year-old is still effective when healthy, however, and is a key part of the Red Sox offense when in the lineup. This season he is hitting .303 with a .377 on-base percentage in 98 games.

In what has become a young lineup in Boston, Pedroia also provides plenty of experience with his two World Series titles and 12 years in the league.

This would make another extended absence a significant one as the Red Sox hope to compete for another championship. Eduardo Nunez will likely step in at second base once again until Pedroia returns to full strength.