Jeremy Lane Ejected for Throwing Punch in Season Opener vs. Packers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane was ejected from Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers after appearing to throw a punch at Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Lane's ejection came on the same play in which Seahawks defensive tackle Nazair Jones intercepted a pass from Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter.

On the play, Adams appeared to initiate contact with Lane, and the two got tangled up. ESPN's Josina Anderson noted the replay on Fox showed Adams grabbing Lane's face mask before a punch was thrown, adding the referees "always see the reaction."

The Seahawks moved Lane back into their starting lineup late in the preseason when Tramaine Brock was traded to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 1. He appeared in all 16 games last season, the first time he's done that in his five-year NFL career.

With Lane out for the remainder of the day against the Packers, the Seahawks will likely turn to rookie Shaquill Griffin as their primary No. 2 cornerback opposite Richard Sherman.