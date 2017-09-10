Chelsea Transfer News: Diego Costa 'Moves Family to Madrid' Amid Rumours

fotopress/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has reportedly moved his family to Madrid in anticipation of a transfer to former club Atletico Madrid.

That's according to Mike McGrath of The Sun, who reported the 28-year-old is still holding out as he seeks his move, with his family no longer living at his home in Oxshott, Surrey.

Chris Hatherall of the Express previously reported Atletico have sent a delegation to finalise a deal worth roughly £32 million, and the Spain international has already agreed to terms with the Rojiblancos.

Per Sky Sports News, the Blues have already indicated they could be open to a move and don't appear to be planning on a return:

Costa spent the entire summer lobbying for a move back to Spain after a public falling out with manager Antonio Conte. The transfer was complicated by Atletico's transfer ban―the La Liga side couldn't register any players―and never came to fruition, but the forward doesn't seem to have interest in accepting that.

Per McGrath, a loan move to Turkey also fell through, and with the transfer window now closed around Europe, Costa has to choose between sitting out until January or returning to the club for now.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones previously thought the latter was possible:

This saga has only gotten uglier as time has worn on, and now that the season is in full swing, Conte and his team have no time for more distractions. The Italian tactician has tried avoiding the topic in recent press conferences, but questions continue to arise.

It doesn't help that there has been a steady stream of rumours and reports, as well as comments from Costa and his people. Even Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has weighed in on the matter, per Joe Short of the Express.

At this point, a happy ending seems impossible for Chelsea and Costa, and it might be in everyone's best interest to get a deal done as soon as possible.