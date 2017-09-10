    T.J. Watt Racks Up 2 Sacks, INT in Debut; Brother J.J. Watt Never Has in a Game

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2017

    PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 20: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field on August 20, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie T.J. Watt only needed one game in the NFL to do something his brother J.J. has never achieved.

    T.J. had two sacks and an interception Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL Research, J.J. has never registered two sacks and an interception in the same game over his 89 career appearances to date.

    The Observer-Report's Dale Lolley noted LaMarr Woodley was the last Steelers player with at least two sacks and an interception in the same game.

    The NFL shared a replay of T.J.'s interception in the third quarter:

    Pittsburgh saluted its 2017 first-round draft pick:

    Los Angeles Chargers fullback Derek Watt also commended his younger brother on the performance:

    T.J. certainly has a long way to go to match what J.J. has done in the NFL. The Houston Texans star is a four-time All-Pro, and his 76 careers sacks are seventh-most among active players and 70th-most all time.

    With his Week 1 showing, T.J. will at least have something to hold over his brother's head when they're together at the family dinner table again.

    The two brothers will face off in Week 16 when the Texans welcome the Steelers on Christmas Day.

    Related

      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Steelers Overcome Penalties and Miscues to Beat Browns

      Behind the Steel Curtain
      via Behind the Steel Curtain
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson Comes In, Gets Texans on the Board

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens' Woodhead (Hammy) Carted Off Field

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Marshawn Sits, Most Stand for 🇺🇸

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report