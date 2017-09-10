T.J. Watt Racks Up 2 Sacks, INT in Debut; Brother J.J. Watt Never Has in a Game

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie T.J. Watt only needed one game in the NFL to do something his brother J.J. has never achieved.

T.J. had two sacks and an interception Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL Research, J.J. has never registered two sacks and an interception in the same game over his 89 career appearances to date.

The Observer-Report's Dale Lolley noted LaMarr Woodley was the last Steelers player with at least two sacks and an interception in the same game.

The NFL shared a replay of T.J.'s interception in the third quarter:

Pittsburgh saluted its 2017 first-round draft pick:

Los Angeles Chargers fullback Derek Watt also commended his younger brother on the performance:

T.J. certainly has a long way to go to match what J.J. has done in the NFL. The Houston Texans star is a four-time All-Pro, and his 76 careers sacks are seventh-most among active players and 70th-most all time.

With his Week 1 showing, T.J. will at least have something to hold over his brother's head when they're together at the family dinner table again.

The two brothers will face off in Week 16 when the Texans welcome the Steelers on Christmas Day.