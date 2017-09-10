    C.J. Fiedorowicz Suffers Concussion vs. Jaguars in Opener

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: C.J. Fiedorowicz #87 of the Houston Texans catches a pass and is tackled by Tashaun Gipson #39 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at NRG Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz reportedly suffered a concussion during Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the news, noting Fiedorowicz was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Wilson also noted the tight end suffered a concussion during the preseason and was cleared before Sunday's contest.

    Fiedorowicz had four catches for a team-high 46 receiving yards at the time of the setback.

    The Iowa product is coming off the best season of his career in 2016 when he tallied 54 catches for 559 yards and four touchdowns. All those tallies were the best he's posted since the Texans selected him in the third round of the 2014 draft.

    Look for Houston to rely on the combination of Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson at tight end while Fiedorowicz is out. Griffin is a veteran who tallied 442 yards through the air in 2016, while Anderson is in his second season and posted just 93 receiving yards last year.

