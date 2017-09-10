La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 3 Results and Updated Standings

fotopress/Getty Images

Real Sociedad continued their remarkable start to the 2017-18 La Liga season on Sunday, beating Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 to maintain their spot at the top of the standings.

The Basques join Barcelona as the only perfect teams left, with three wins from three outings.

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo beat Alaves and Athletic Bilbao edged Girona. Here's a look at the results:

Deportivo 2-4 Real Sociedad

Athletic 2-0 Girona

Celta Vigo 1-0 Alaves

Villarreal 3-1 Real Betis

To access the La Liga standings, visit WhoScored.com.

Recap

Asier Illarramendi scored twice and Juanmi and Diego Llorente also got on the scoresheet on Sunday, as La Real continued their remarkable run in Galicia with a 4-2 win over Deportivo.

As shared by the Spanish Football Pod, the Basques have won all of their matches so far this season and have done so with vibrant, attacking football:

Adrian Lopez and Florin Andone were on point for the hosts, but Deportivo eventually relented under Sociedad's heavy pressure, conceding two goals inside the final 10 minutes.

La Real finished the 2016-17 season in reasonable form, but even their biggest fans likely didn't foresee such a great start to the new campaign. As shared by Colin Millar of Football Espana, the squad didn't see the arrival of big-money stars this summer:

Their biggest test of the season so far will come in Week 4, as Real Madrid pay a visit to the Anoeta. The stadium has long been known as a tricky place for top visiting teams, and Los Blancos enter the contest in poor form (five points from three matches), on short rest after a midweek Champions League match (Wednesday against APOEL) and without the likes of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Maximiliano Gomez scored the only goal in Celta's win over Alaves, delivering the team their first points. Vigo have aspirations for a European berth next season and desperately needed a result, finding it against last season's Cinderella team.

Per OptaJose, it's clear where their issues lie:

Iker Muniain and Aritz Aduriz guided Athletic to a 2-0 win over Girona, putting the Basques inside the top four and only two points behind their rivals from San Sebastian.

In the final match of the day, Villarreal fell behind early against Betis, but Carlos Bacca, Samuel Castillejo and Enes Unal turned the situation around for the Yellow Submarine.