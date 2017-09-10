EPL Table: 2017 Week 4 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United and Manchester City lead the Premier League standings after Sunday's Week 4 fixtures, which didn't see any of the top title contenders in action.

Burnley and Newcastle United both grabbed 1-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Swansea City, respectively. Nine of the 10 Week 4 matches have now been played, with West Ham United and Huddersfield Town featuring on Monday.

Here's a look at Sunday's results:

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace

Swansea 0-1 Newcastle

With all of the top title contenders in action on Saturday and entertaining fans in some spectacular fixtures, the focus moved to a bottom-three side on Sunday, where Crystal Palace continued their horrendous start to the season.

The Eagles conceded after just three minutes, as Chris Wood found the back of the net, and while Palace mustered a handful of good chances, they couldn't work the ball past Tom Heaton or Nick Pope.

The latter replaced an injured Heaton in the first half and promptly played the match of his life, making two spectacular saves that could well feature on highlight reels by the end of the season. As shared by Football Whispers, it was just one of those days for the visitors:

Four matches into the season, Palace have yet to win a point―and even worse, they've yet to find the back of the net.

Swansea's situation is slightly better right now, but the 1-0 loss against Nexcastle―courtesy of a goal from Jamaal Lascelles―left the side just four points above the three winless teams left.

Bournemouth already lost their Week 4 match against Arsenal, and West Ham will face a surging Huddersfield Town team in sixth place on Monday.

The Magpies have taken six points from their first four matches, building an early buffer that could serve the team well moving forward. Newcastle's main priority has to be avoiding the drop this season, and right now, the side is on schedule.