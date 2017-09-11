2018 NFL Draft: Draft Implications from College Football Week 2

0 of 10

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Did you overreact to Week 1 of the 2017 college football season? If so, don't worry; NFL scouts and analysts do as well.

With another week of games, those scouts and analysts can learn more about the players eligible for the 2018 draft.

What did I learn in Week 2? Lamar Jackson is the Heisman front-runner, Brian Kelly is on the hot seat at Notre Dame, J.T. Barrett isn't the answer at quarterback for Ohio State and the Clemson defensive line is preposterously talented.

What takeaways will NFL scouts have from Week 2, and how will this weekend's action affect the 2018 NFL draft? Let's get caught up.