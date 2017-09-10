Premier League Table: Results, Updated Standings from Sunday's Week 4 Matches

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

The Premier League featured just two games on Sunday, with one club seeking its first point—and goal, for that matter—on the season and a number of other clubs looking to earn points in winnable games.

Below, we'll break down the day's action and take a look at the updated Premier League table.

Sunday's Results

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Crystal Palace remains goalless and pointless in the 2017-18 Premier League season.

Chris Wood provided the lone goal in this contest in the third minute, though he had quite the assist from Palace's Lee Chung-yong, whose ill-conceived and even more poorly executed back pass was intercepted by Wood. From there, he had just goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to beat and he didn't disappoint, providing what was ultimately the game-winner.

Burnley didn't offer much more of a threat than that, registering just one other shot on the day. It didn't matter, however, as Palace couldn't convert for the first time season despite controlling possession (65 percent, per Phil Dawkes of BBC Sport).

"I cannot believe we lost," Palace manager Palace boss Frank de Boer said, per Dawkes. "There is still frustration about the result but not about our performance."

He also lamented the cheap goal his side gave away.

"The goal we conceded was very disappointing," he said. "We have given a lot of sloppy goals away already and that was even worse. We did not give much away, controlled the game and you have to reward yourself by scoring goals. That is what football is about."

Once again, however, Palace were unable to find the back of the net. Up next is Southampton at home Saturday, with Burnley playing at Liverpool that same day.

Swansea City 0-1 Newcastle

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Jamaal Lascelles's 76th-minute header off a corner was the difference for Newcastle on Sunday, giving the club its second win of the season in a 1-0 nail-biter against Swansea City.

It was a deserved win for Newcastle and a brilliant performance from Lascelles, who also denied Tammy Abraham at the 60-minute mark. Abraham scooted around goalkeeper Rob Elliot after a brilliant pass from Leroy Fer, but Lascelles denied his shot with a desperation slide at the goal line to preserve the scoreless draw.

Sixteen minutes later, he scored the game's decisive goal off a headed corner kick from Matt Ritchie. All in all, he was the game's most impactful player, as Sky Sports Statto noted:

It was a big win for Newcastle, who were without manager Rafael Benitez as he recovers from an infection suffered during a hernia surgery.

Swansea, meanwhile, held 62 percent of possession, per ESPN FC, but struggled to do much with it for long stretches. Indeed, Newcastle were more threatening throughout, out-shooting Swansea, 16-10 (8-4 on goal).

Things won't get any easier for the Swans, as they'll play at Tottenham on Saturday. Newcastle will take on Stoke City at home that same day.

Updated Table

1. Manchester United: 10 points

2. Manchester City: 10 points

3. Chelsea: 9 points

4. Watford: 8 points

5. Tottenham: 7 points

6. Huddersfield Town: 7 points

7. Burnley: 7 points

8. Liverpool: 7 points

9. West Bromwich Albion: 7 points

10. Newcastle: 6 points

11. Arsenal: 6 points

12. Stoke City: 5 points

13. Southampton: 5 points

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 4 points

15. Swansea City: 4 points

16. Everton: 4 points

17. Leicester City: 3 points

18. Bournemouth: 0 points

19. Crystal Palace: 0 points

20. West Ham: 0 points