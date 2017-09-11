2018 NFL Mock Draft: Post Week 1 Breakdown

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

Week 1 of the NFL season hasn't even wrapped up yet, but some fans are already looking ahead to the 2018 NFL draft.

Unfortunately for a few fanbases, multiple teams appear to be tanking and will struggle to be competitive this season. But if it feels like your team has already been eliminated from contention, you have a quality draft class to look forward to in 2018.

The 2018 draft class features a number of quarterbacks with the potential to lead franchises at the next level. The following mock draft features four quarterbacks in the first round, and a few others worthy of being in the conversation just missed the cut.

So if you're already thinking about your team's future, here's a very early look at how the 2018 draft could play out:

1. New York Jets: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. San Francisco 49ers: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

3. Cleveland Browns: Arden Key, DE, LSU

4. Los Angeles Rams: Derwin James, S, Florida State

5. Buffalo Bills: Harold Landry, DE/LB, Boston College

6. Chicago Bears: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

8. Miami Dolphins: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

10. Washington Redskins: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

11. Detroit Lions: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

12. Los Angeles Chargers: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

13. Baltimore Ravens: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

14. New Orleans Saints: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Indianapolis Colts: Ronald Jones, RB, USC

16. Philadelphia Eagles: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

17. Tennessee Titans: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

18. Minnesota Vikings: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

20. Arizona Cardinals: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

21. Carolina Panthers: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

22. Denver Broncos: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

23. Cleveland Browns (from HOU): Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson

24. Buffalo Bills (from KC): Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

25. New York Giants: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

26. Dallas Cowboys: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

27. Atlanta Falcons: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

28. Seattle Seahawks: Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

29. Oakland Raiders: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

31. Green Bay Packers: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

32. New England Patriots: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

Draft order based on preseason Super Bowl odds from OddsShark.com

1. New York Jets: Josh Rosen

The New York Jets offense is devoid of talent, which makes them an early favorite to earn the No. 1 pick and get the first shot at landing a franchise quarterback.

It's been nearly a decade since the Jets last dipped into the first-round quarterback pool when they selected Mark Sanchez sixth overall in 2009. And Sanchez's inability to develop set the stage for the Jets' tumble into the NFL's cellar.

Fortunately for New York, the 2018 draft class has a number of young quarterback prospects vying for the top spot.

One of the early favorites to land in New York is UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, who led the Bruins to an epic comeback over Texas A&M in his season debut.

After a slow start in that game against the Aggies, Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman pointed out that Rosen has been scorching hot:

Through two weeks, Rosen has now racked up over 800 passing yards and nine touchdowns, and he has yet to throw an interception.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Rudolph

Another quarterback prospect on the rise is Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph is already having a huge season for the Cowboys and recently became the school's all-time leading passer, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

The Jacksonville Jaguars rebuilding process has been slow, but they've assembled a talented cast on both sides of the ball, with one glaring exception at quarterback. Former first-round pick Blake Bortles continues to look like a bust, and he only narrowly edged out veteran Chad Henne for the starting job this year.

Assuming Bortles' 2017 season is as disappointing as his first few years in Jacksonville, the Jaguars will likely be among the teams looking for a new franchise quarterback in April's draft.

20. Arizona Cardinals: James Washington

As Rudolph rises up draft boards, so too does his favorite target James Washington.

Through two games, Washington is averaging over 30 yards per reception and has already hauled in three touchdowns for the Cowboys.

The Arizona Cardinals could be an ideal landing spot for Washington in the NFL, as the Cardinals will soon need to replace 34-year-old Larry Fitzgerald. Bringing Washington aboard to learn behind the future Hall of Famer could be the perfect situation for both Washington and the Cardinals.

Washington, who has a well-rounded skill set, would be an ideal complement to speedster John Brown and give the Cardinals continued stability at the position once Fitzgerald hangs up the cleats.